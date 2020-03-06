Analysts Turn Mixed On Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG), Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

The shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on October 17, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $37 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Scorpio Tankers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on May 16, 2019, to Overweight the STNG stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 04, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $25. B. Riley FBR was of a view that STNG is Neutral in its latest report on November 09, 2018. DNB Markets thinks that STNG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $39.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -0.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.45.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.12% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.46 while ending the day at $16.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.19 million shares were traded which represents a 17.73% incline from the average session volume which is 1.45 million shares. STNG had ended its last session trading at $18.20. Scorpio Tankers Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 STNG 52-week low price stands at $16.61 while its 52-week high price is $40.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Scorpio Tankers Inc. generated 244.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.92 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -34.78%. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has the potential to record 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.96% to reach $60.36/share. It started the day trading at $49.53 and traded between $47.40 and $47.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RHI’s 50-day SMA is 59.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.46. The stock has a high of $69.08 for the year while the low is $48.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.96%, as 8.45M STNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.58% of Robert Half International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.22, while the P/B ratio is 4.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more RHI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -384,395 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,865,963 shares of RHI, with a total valuation of $806,583,068. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RHI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $422,758,619 worth of shares.

Similarly, Managed Account Advisors LLC increased its Robert Half International Inc. shares by 32.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,871,778 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,682,381 shares of Robert Half International Inc. which are valued at $399,731,326. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Robert Half International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 30,461 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,201,468 shares and is now valued at $302,569,394. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Robert Half International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.