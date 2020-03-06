Analysts Turn Mixed On RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

The shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $20 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RLJ Lodging Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on July 16, 2019, to Sell the RLJ stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on June 25, 2019. That day the CapitalOne set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on May 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Robert W. Baird was of a view that RLJ is Outperform in its latest report on September 21, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that RLJ is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.31% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.91 while ending the day at $12.14. During the trading session, a total of 3.37 million shares were traded which represents a -104.38% decline from the average session volume which is 1.65 million shares. RLJ had ended its last session trading at $13.24. RLJ 52-week low price stands at $12.71 while its 52-week high price is $19.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.07%. RLJ Lodging Trust has the potential to record 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $108. BMO Capital Markets also rated COF as Reiterated on October 25, 2019, with its price target of $153 suggesting that COF could surge by 27.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $89.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.76% to reach $116.82/share. It started the day trading at $87.05 and traded between $83.90 and $85.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COF’s 50-day SMA is 100.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 94.21. The stock has a high of $107.59 for the year while the low is $78.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.66%, as 4.78M RLJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.01% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.73, while the P/B ratio is 0.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more COF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -1,954,875 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 40,491,327 shares of COF, with a total valuation of $4,041,034,435. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more COF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,554,301,052 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Capital One Financial Corporation shares by 0.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 34,903,220 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -162,923 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation which are valued at $3,483,341,356. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Capital One Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 234,697 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 21,114,958 shares and is now valued at $2,107,272,808. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Capital One Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.