Analysts Turn Mixed On Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII), Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

The shares of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oceaneering International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Buy the OII stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that OII is Buy in its latest report on November 12, 2019. Seaport Global Securities thinks that OII is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.74.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.73% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.24 while ending the day at $9.37. During the trading session, a total of 1.78 million shares were traded which represents a -36.54% decline from the average session volume which is 1.3 million shares. OII had ended its last session trading at $10.38. Oceaneering International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 OII 52-week low price stands at $9.74 while its 52-week high price is $21.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Oceaneering International Inc. generated 373.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 900.0%. Oceaneering International Inc. has the potential to record -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on January 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $122. Jefferies also rated WING as Upgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $83 suggesting that WING could surge by 28.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $83.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.07% to reach $110.63/share. It started the day trading at $82.52 and traded between $78.54 and $79.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WING’s 50-day SMA is 91.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 89.56. The stock has a high of $107.43 for the year while the low is $64.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.37%, as 3.01M OII shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.30% of Wingstop Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 464.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.85%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more WING shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 149,087 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,172,883 shares of WING, with a total valuation of $387,118,356. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WING shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $332,996,338 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its Wingstop Inc. shares by 5.40% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,647,839 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 84,445 shares of Wingstop Inc. which are valued at $152,870,024. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Wingstop Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 131,995 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,258,705 shares and is now valued at $116,770,063. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Wingstop Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.