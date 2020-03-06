Analysts Turn Mixed On Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH), Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

The shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $36 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Buckingham Research in its report released on June 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 56. Macquarie was of a view that NCLH is Outperform in its latest report on February 25, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that NCLH is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $59.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.30.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.36% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $28.00 while ending the day at $28.59. During the trading session, a total of 8.7 million shares were traded which represents a -239.81% decline from the average session volume which is 2.56 million shares. NCLH had ended its last session trading at $33.00. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. currently has a market cap of $6.09 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.20, with a beta of 1.92. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 NCLH 52-week low price stands at $31.47 while its 52-week high price is $59.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. generated 252.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.7%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has the potential to record 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.55% to reach $20.17/share. It started the day trading at $15.04 and traded between $14.18 and $14.30 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $48.36 for the year while the low is $14.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.89%, as 11.17M NCLH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 79.72% of Revolve Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ClearBridge Investments LLC sold more RVLV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ClearBridge Investments LLC selling -3,525 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,489,846 shares of RVLV, with a total valuation of $26,504,360. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more RVLV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,824,458 worth of shares.

Similarly, Franklin Advisers, Inc. increased its Revolve Group Inc. shares by 82.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,152,900 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 521,400 shares of Revolve Group Inc. which are valued at $20,510,091. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Revolve Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 97,917 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,150,322 shares and is now valued at $20,464,228. Following these latest developments, around 0.03% of Revolve Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.