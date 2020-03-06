Analysts Turn Mixed On InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX), Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

The shares of InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on June 05, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of InflaRx N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on June 05, 2019, to Neutral the IFRX stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Neutral rating by Guggenheim in its report released on June 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that IFRX is Market Perform in its latest report on June 05, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that IFRX is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $3.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.96% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.06 while ending the day at $4.16. During the trading session, a total of 669936.0 shares were traded which represents a -15.42% decline from the average session volume which is 580440.0 shares. IFRX had ended its last session trading at $4.52. InflaRx N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.80 IFRX 52-week low price stands at $2.17 while its 52-week high price is $53.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.62 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The InflaRx N.V. generated 30.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.81%. InflaRx N.V. has the potential to record -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. SunTrust also rated RCUS as Initiated on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that RCUS could down by -2.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.78% to reach $18.71/share. It started the day trading at $19.70 and traded between $17.02 and $19.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RCUS’s 50-day SMA is 11.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.09. The stock has a high of $19.11 for the year while the low is $6.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.44%, as 1.24M IFRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.79% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 225.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 33.29%. Looking further, the stock has raised 134.10% over the past 90 days while it gained 157.64% over the last six months.

This move now sees The BVF Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,579,023 shares of RCUS, with a total valuation of $31,423,822. Tavistock Life Sciences Co. (Inve… meanwhile bought more RCUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,536,593 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares by 3.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,425,030 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 89,407 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc. which are valued at $21,291,763. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,988 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,368,653 shares and is now valued at $12,016,773. Following these latest developments, around 28.90% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.