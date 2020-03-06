Analysts Turn Mixed On Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

The shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Buckingham Research in its latest research note that was published on October 28, 2019. Buckingham Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on July 03, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that GOL is Hold in its latest report on November 30, 2018. Goldman thinks that GOL is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.20% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.65 while ending the day at $9.05. During the trading session, a total of 3.66 million shares were traded which represents a -270.59% decline from the average session volume which is 988550.0 shares. GOL had ended its last session trading at $10.93. GOL 52-week low price stands at $9.76 while its 52-week high price is $23.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. generated 453.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 79.07%. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. has the potential to record 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Atlantic Equities published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is now rated as Neutral. DA Davidson also rated BAC as Initiated on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $36 suggesting that BAC could surge by 28.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.67% to reach $37.36/share. It started the day trading at $27.35 and traded between $26.40 and $26.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BAC’s 50-day SMA is 33.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.80. The stock has a high of $35.72 for the year while the low is $26.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 69.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.28%, as 78.82M GOL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.90% of Bank of America Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.73, while the P/B ratio is 1.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 53.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… sold more BAC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling -2,240,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 925,008,600 shares of BAC, with a total valuation of $30,368,032,338. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,902,979,259 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Bank of America Corporation shares by 2.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 358,918,468 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -8,517,190 shares of Bank of America Corporation which are valued at $11,783,293,304. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Bank of America Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,583,101 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 351,231,429 shares and is now valued at $11,530,927,814. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Bank of America Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.