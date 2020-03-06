Analysts Turn Mixed On CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

The shares of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 11, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas was of a view that CX is Neutral in its latest report on July 31, 2018. Longbow thinks that CX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.45.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.07% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.12 while ending the day at $3.19. During the trading session, a total of 6.43 million shares were traded which represents a 21.27% incline from the average session volume which is 8.17 million shares. CX had ended its last session trading at $3.47. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CX 52-week low price stands at $2.82 while its 52-week high price is $5.10.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 90.0%. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has the potential to record 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. BofA/Merrill also rated GME as Reiterated on August 20, 2019, with its price target of $2.50 suggesting that GME could surge by 10.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.04% to reach $4.42/share. It started the day trading at $3.99 and traded between $3.59 and $3.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GME’s 50-day SMA is 4.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.10. The stock has a high of $12.10 for the year while the low is $3.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 63.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.66%, as 66.32M CX shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more GME shares, decreasing its portfolio by -14.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,919,641 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,455,767 shares of GME, with a total valuation of $43,990,145. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more GME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,935,900 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its GameStop Corp. shares by 1.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,434,358 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -160,681 shares of GameStop Corp. which are valued at $36,227,935. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its GameStop Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 380,972 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,127,360 shares and is now valued at $27,369,062. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of GameStop Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.