Analysts Turn Mixed On Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT), HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)

The shares of Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $54 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brinker International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on December 12, 2019, to Buy the EAT stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on October 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 54. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that EAT is Outperform in its latest report on October 31, 2019. MKM Partners thinks that EAT is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $49.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.59% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $30.885 while ending the day at $31.57. During the trading session, a total of 2.34 million shares were traded which represents a -152.95% decline from the average session volume which is 926980.0 shares. EAT had ended its last session trading at $35.31. Brinker International Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.17 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.64, with a beta of 0.44. EAT 52-week low price stands at $32.74 while its 52-week high price is $47.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Brinker International Inc. generated 12.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -24.75%. Brinker International Inc. has the potential to record 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.23% to reach $45.50/share. It started the day trading at $39.22 and traded between $37.53 and $37.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HDS’s 50-day SMA is 40.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.95. The stock has a high of $47.13 for the year while the low is $36.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.66%, as 2.29M EAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.42% of HD Supply Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.90, while the P/B ratio is 4.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more HDS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,102,971 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,462,531 shares of HDS, with a total valuation of $915,123,513. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HDS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $655,740,285 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fiduciary Management, Inc. decreased its HD Supply Holdings Inc. shares by 0.45% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,745,498 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -44,060 shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc. which are valued at $397,031,589. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its HD Supply Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 114,074 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,287,732 shares and is now valued at $296,902,202. Following these latest developments, around 0.43% of HD Supply Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.