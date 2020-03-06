Analysts Turn Mixed On Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

The shares of Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on January 23, 2020. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Santander S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that SAN is Neutral in its latest report on October 31, 2019. Citigroup thinks that SAN is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.86% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.39 while ending the day at $3.40. During the trading session, a total of 19.73 million shares were traded which represents a -114.5% decline from the average session volume which is 9.2 million shares. SAN had ended its last session trading at $3.69. Banco Santander S.A. currently has a market cap of $58.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.24, with a beta of 1.05. SAN 52-week low price stands at $3.51 while its 52-week high price is $5.25.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.69%. Banco Santander S.A. has the potential to record 0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on February 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.36% to reach $29.48/share. It started the day trading at $25.80 and traded between $24.33 and $24.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRVL’s 50-day SMA is 25.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.96. The stock has a high of $28.85 for the year while the low is $18.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.03%, as 27.84M SAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.19% of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.91% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more MRVL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 1,188,562 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 101,996,216 shares of MRVL, with a total valuation of $2,451,989,033. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more MRVL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,199,332,960 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares by 6.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 62,490,812 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,638,481 shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. which are valued at $1,502,279,120. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 431,745 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 37,769,405 shares and is now valued at $907,976,496. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.