Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW), YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)

The shares of SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Vertical Research in its latest research note that was published on February 11, 2020. Vertical Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SPX FLOW Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Seaport Global Securities Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2019. Buckingham Research was of a view that FLOW is Buy in its latest report on September 18, 2018. Barclays thinks that FLOW is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 15, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $44.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.27.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.41% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $36.52 while ending the day at $37.06. During the trading session, a total of 860614.0 shares were traded which represents a -285.75% decline from the average session volume which is 223100.0 shares. FLOW had ended its last session trading at $39.18. SPX FLOW Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.58 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.07, with a beta of 2.14. SPX FLOW Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 FLOW 52-week low price stands at $30.44 while its 52-week high price is $49.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SPX FLOW Inc. generated 299.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.38%. SPX FLOW Inc. has the potential to record 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on November 09, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) is now rated as Hold. Deutsche Bank also rated YRCW as Upgrade on August 22, 2018, with its price target of $13 suggesting that YRCW could surge by 70.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.00% to reach $6.25/share. It started the day trading at $1.965 and traded between $1.80 and $1.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YRCW’s 50-day SMA is 2.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.22. The stock has a high of $8.67 for the year while the low is $1.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.61%, as 8.58M FLOW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.49% of YRC Worldwide Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Russell Investment Management LLC bought more YRCW shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Russell Investment Management LLC purchasing 102,484 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,964,371 shares of YRCW, with a total valuation of $8,959,478. Front Street Capital Management, … meanwhile sold more YRCW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,523,714 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its YRC Worldwide Inc. shares by 0.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,324,562 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 19,132 shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. which are valued at $5,253,510. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its YRC Worldwide Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 81,444 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,634,531 shares and is now valued at $3,694,040. Following these latest developments, around 6.40% of YRC Worldwide Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.