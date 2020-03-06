Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN), Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 106.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -97.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.96.

The shares of the company added by 4.98% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.4312 while ending the day at $0.49. During the trading session, a total of 3.14 million shares were traded which represents a 45.83% incline from the average session volume which is 5.8 million shares. OCGN had ended its last session trading at $0.46. OCGN 52-week low price stands at $0.23 while its 52-week high price is $21.60.

The Ocugen Inc. generated 15.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. Ocugen Inc. has the potential to record -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Janney published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $23.50. BMO Capital Markets also rated XHR as Initiated on October 17, 2019, with its price target of $21 suggesting that XHR could surge by 32.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.07% to reach $21.39/share. It started the day trading at $14.99 and traded between $14.055 and $14.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XHR’s 50-day SMA is 19.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.64. The stock has a high of $23.33 for the year while the low is $14.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.48%, as 8.44M OCGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.51% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.63, while the P/B ratio is 0.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 649.57K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more XHR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 373,815 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,215,588 shares of XHR, with a total valuation of $340,449,340. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more XHR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $339,980,576 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by 2.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,696,758 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 199,502 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. which are valued at $181,232,407. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 29,514 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,196,839 shares and is now valued at $97,128,921. Following these latest developments, around 0.25% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.