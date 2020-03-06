Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)

The shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $40 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of KB Home, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $40. Raymond James was of a view that KBH is Outperform in its latest report on September 25, 2019. Seaport Global Securities thinks that KBH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 37.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.97% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $33.84 while ending the day at $34.20. During the trading session, a total of 2.2 million shares were traded which represents a -31.7% decline from the average session volume which is 1.67 million shares. KBH had ended its last session trading at $35.99. KB Home currently has a market cap of $3.24 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.90, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.10, with a beta of 1.07. KBH 52-week low price stands at $21.69 while its 52-week high price is $40.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The KB Home generated 453.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 76.34%. KB Home has the potential to record 3.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Telsey Advisory Group also rated KSS as Reiterated on January 10, 2020, with its price target of $45 suggesting that KSS could surge by 27.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.52% to reach $47.19/share. It started the day trading at $35.96 and traded between $34.01 and $34.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KSS’s 50-day SMA is 45.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.55. The stock has a high of $75.91 for the year while the low is $35.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.73%, as 17.46M KBH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.32% of Kohl’s Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.83, while the P/B ratio is 0.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more KSS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -166,169 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,100,116 shares of KSS, with a total valuation of $773,779,959. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more KSS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $475,343,235 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Kohl’s Corporation shares by 0.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,555,757 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -45,386 shares of Kohl’s Corporation which are valued at $365,758,612. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Kohl’s Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 471,953 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,109,758 shares and is now valued at $261,192,155. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Kohl’s Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.