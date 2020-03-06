Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN), Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

The shares of Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on August 12, 2019. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hudson Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2018, to Neutral the HDSN stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley & Co. Markets when it published its report on August 11, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Singular Research in its report released on December 23, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 180.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.56% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.75 while ending the day at $0.85. During the trading session, a total of 565011.0 shares were traded which represents a -45.33% decline from the average session volume which is 388790.0 shares. HDSN had ended its last session trading at $0.90. Hudson Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 HDSN 52-week low price stands at $0.30 while its 52-week high price is $2.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Hudson Technologies Inc. generated 14.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 64.0%. Hudson Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.17% to reach $20.25/share. It started the day trading at $19.35 and traded between $18.25 and $18.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NEWT’s 50-day SMA is 21.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.11. The stock has a high of $23.99 for the year while the low is $18.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.68%, as 1.66M HDSN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.80% of Newtek Business Services Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.68, while the P/B ratio is 1.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 227.79K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more NEWT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -23,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 523,837 shares of NEWT, with a total valuation of $10,848,664. Invesco Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more NEWT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,173,329 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC increased its Newtek Business Services Corp. shares by 7.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 317,884 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 22,615 shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. which are valued at $6,583,378. In the same vein, Advisors Asset Management, Inc. increased its Newtek Business Services Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,652 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 304,318 shares and is now valued at $6,302,426. Following these latest developments, around 5.80% of Newtek Business Services Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.