Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

The shares of Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on June 20, 2016. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Heat Biologics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Noble Financial advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2016, to Buy the HTBX stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on May 26, 2015. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $13. The stock was given Buy rating by Aegis Capital in its report released on September 18, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 397.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.80.

The shares of the company added by 18.29% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.8801 while ending the day at $0.97. During the trading session, a total of 143.78 million shares were traded which represents a -2308.31% decline from the average session volume which is 5.97 million shares. HTBX had ended its last session trading at $0.82. Heat Biologics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 HTBX 52-week low price stands at $0.19 while its 52-week high price is $1.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Heat Biologics Inc. generated 9.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. Heat Biologics Inc. has the potential to record -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is now rated as Buy. DA Davidson also rated MS as Downgrade on February 21, 2020, with its price target of $61 suggesting that MS could surge by 30.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.86% to reach $61.14/share. It started the day trading at $43.94 and traded between $42.14 and $42.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MS’s 50-day SMA is 52.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.34. The stock has a high of $57.57 for the year while the low is $38.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.81%, as 16.92M HTBX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.37% of Morgan Stanley shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.21, while the P/B ratio is 0.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.47% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more MS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 308,911 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 120,246,188 shares of MS, with a total valuation of $6,284,065,785. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more MS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,029,216,381 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Morgan Stanley shares by 51.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 62,059,629 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 21,035,558 shares of Morgan Stanley which are valued at $3,243,236,212. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Morgan Stanley shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 564,762 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 56,458,051 shares and is now valued at $2,950,497,745. Following these latest developments, around 23.80% of Morgan Stanley stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.