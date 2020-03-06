Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL), FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

The shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on September 20, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $114 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Globe Life Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $104.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.68% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $88.53 while ending the day at $89.65. During the trading session, a total of 636493.0 shares were traded which represents a -35.63% decline from the average session volume which is 469280.0 shares. GL had ended its last session trading at $95.05. Globe Life Inc. currently has a market cap of $10.0 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.80, with a beta of 0.95. GL 52-week low price stands at $80.14 while its 52-week high price is $111.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.70 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.53%. Globe Life Inc. has the potential to record 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.39% to reach $2.30/share. It started the day trading at $0.8843 and traded between $0.81 and $0.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTSI’s 50-day SMA is 0.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.63. The stock has a high of $12.37 for the year while the low is $0.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.48%, as 7.36M GL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.37% of FTS International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.93% over the last six months.

Similarly, Amalgamated Gadget LP increased its FTS International Inc. shares by 19.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,626,021 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 426,021 shares of FTS International Inc. which are valued at $1,607,125. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its FTS International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 37,588 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,068,032 shares and is now valued at $1,265,636. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of FTS International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.