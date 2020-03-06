Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY), Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

The shares of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $21 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Callaway Golf Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on January 29, 2020, to Outperform the ELY stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Overweight rating by Stephens in its report released on August 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21.50. Berenberg was of a view that ELY is Buy in its latest report on February 13, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that ELY is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $24.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $15.43 while ending the day at $15.64. During the trading session, a total of 747330.0 shares were traded which represents a 12.85% incline from the average session volume which is 857550.0 shares. ELY had ended its last session trading at $16.43. Callaway Golf Company currently has a market cap of $1.44 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.62, with a beta of 1.45. Callaway Golf Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 ELY 52-week low price stands at $14.49 while its 52-week high price is $22.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Callaway Golf Company generated 106.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 342.31%. Callaway Golf Company has the potential to record 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on October 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.26% to reach $95.36/share. It started the day trading at $18.32 and traded between $17.58 and $17.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CZZ’s 50-day SMA is 21.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.80. The stock has a high of $23.70 for the year while the low is $10.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.70%, as 2.01M ELY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.93% of Cosan Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.18, while the P/B ratio is 3.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.78%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.45% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more CZZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 216,557 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,003,251 shares of CZZ, with a total valuation of $198,881,815. Nucleo Capital Ltda. meanwhile bought more CZZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $164,260,776 worth of shares.

Similarly, Skagen AS (Investment Management) decreased its Cosan Limited shares by 17.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,382,423 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,561,989 shares of Cosan Limited which are valued at $163,077,724. In the same vein, Norges Bank Investment Management decreased its Cosan Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,139,357 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,504,896 shares and is now valued at $99,513,153. Following these latest developments, around 38.10% of Cosan Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.