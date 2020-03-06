2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI), Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

The shares of United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $180 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United Rentals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on October 08, 2019, to Neutral the URI stock while also putting a $118 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $165. Standpoint Research was of a view that URI is Buy in its latest report on October 23, 2018. Argus thinks that URI is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.88.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.94% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $118.67 while ending the day at $119.82. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a -72.92% decline from the average session volume which is 1.11 million shares. URI had ended its last session trading at $130.16. United Rentals Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.11, with a beta of 2.49. United Rentals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 URI 52-week low price stands at $101.90 while its 52-week high price is $170.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $5.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The United Rentals Inc. generated 52.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $5.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.89%. United Rentals Inc. has the potential to record 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) is now rated as Speculative Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.85/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.53% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.9194 and traded between $0.8192 and $0.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SEEL’s 50-day SMA is 1.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.41. The stock has a high of $7.49 for the year while the low is $0.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 39.57%, as 1.71M URI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.05% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 812.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.24%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more SEEL shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 108,665 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,118,623 shares of SEEL, with a total valuation of $1,163,368. Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. meanwhile bought more SEEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $691,056 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares by 28.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 400,850 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 90,073 shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $416,884. Following these latest developments, around 9.10% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.