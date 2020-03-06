2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART)

The shares of Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on January 13, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $22 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Summit Materials Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Loop Capital advised investors in its research note published on December 19, 2019, to Hold the SUM stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on November 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Exane BNP Paribas was of a view that SUM is Outperform in its latest report on October 09, 2019. Berenberg thinks that SUM is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.41% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $17.89 while ending the day at $18.07. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a -17.67% decline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. SUM had ended its last session trading at $20.17. Summit Materials Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 35.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.68, with a beta of 2.06. Summit Materials Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 SUM 52-week low price stands at $13.42 while its 52-week high price is $25.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Summit Materials Inc. generated 311.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 179.03%. Summit Materials Inc. has the potential to record 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. Piper Jaffray also rated IART as Downgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $58 suggesting that IART could surge by 25.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $52.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.17% to reach $67.00/share. It started the day trading at $51.96 and traded between $49.51 and $50.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IART’s 50-day SMA is 57.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.67. The stock has a high of $65.09 for the year while the low is $46.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 95.73%, as 3.58M SUM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.07% of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 86.31, while the P/B ratio is 3.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 527.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more IART shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 65,402 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,120,953 shares of IART, with a total valuation of $502,017,253. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more IART shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $363,702,559 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares by 1.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,213,205 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 98,932 shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation which are valued at $341,974,803. In the same vein, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 387,900 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,066,660 shares and is now valued at $333,908,966. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.