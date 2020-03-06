2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS), Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

The shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on June 21, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $39 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 28, 2019, to Buy the SEAS stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on March 08, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that SEAS is Overweight in its latest report on November 01, 2018. Janney thinks that SEAS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 02, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 38.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $35.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 11.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.78% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $21.44 while ending the day at $21.46. During the trading session, a total of 2.31 million shares were traded which represents a -110.37% decline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. SEAS had ended its last session trading at $24.89. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.72 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.49, with a beta of 1.40. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 SEAS 52-week low price stands at $23.12 while its 52-week high price is $36.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. generated 39.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 540.0%. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. JP Morgan also rated GKOS as Downgrade on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $55 suggesting that GKOS could surge by 39.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.58% to reach $66.29/share. It started the day trading at $41.48 and traded between $39.075 and $39.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GKOS’s 50-day SMA is 57.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 64.74. The stock has a high of $84.65 for the year while the low is $40.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.18%, as 6.71M SEAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.91% of Glaukos Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 540.14K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brown Capital Management LLC bought more GKOS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brown Capital Management LLC purchasing 722 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,565,966 shares of GKOS, with a total valuation of $256,835,588. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GKOS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $205,975,463 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its Glaukos Corporation shares by 26.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,577,069 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 750,479 shares of Glaukos Corporation which are valued at $201,210,131. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Glaukos Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 93,443 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,658,754 shares and is now valued at $149,554,913. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Glaukos Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.