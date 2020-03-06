2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING), Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

The shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $27 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ping Identity Holding Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on November 06, 2019, to Outperform the PING stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on October 14, 2019. Stifel was of a view that PING is Buy in its latest report on October 14, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that PING is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.75% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $20.82 while ending the day at $20.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.6 million shares were traded which represents a -128.21% decline from the average session volume which is 702290.0 shares. PING had ended its last session trading at $23.35. Ping Identity Holding Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 PING 52-week low price stands at $15.22 while its 52-week high price is $29.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has the potential to record 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.24% to reach $71.20/share. It started the day trading at $13.47 and traded between $12.70 and $12.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBS’s 50-day SMA is 14.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.19. The stock has a high of $15.40 for the year while the low is $9.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.64%, as 2.68M PING shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.86% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.32, while the P/B ratio is 1.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.24% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more SBS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 224,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,981,845 shares of SBS, with a total valuation of $127,182,925. AQR Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more SBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $121,256,271 worth of shares.

Similarly, Impax Asset Management Ltd. increased its Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP shares by 31.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,756,603 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,849,498 shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP which are valued at $109,833,498. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Uruguay Ltda. increased its Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,282,556 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,509,116 shares and is now valued at $63,849,083. Following these latest developments, around 41.50% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.