2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI), Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

The shares of O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $17 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of O-I Glass Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on August 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. BofA/Merrill was of a view that OI is Neutral in its latest report on August 02, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that OI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.03% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.96 while ending the day at $10.08. During the trading session, a total of 2.0 million shares were traded which represents a 9.88% incline from the average session volume which is 2.22 million shares. OI had ended its last session trading at $10.96. O-I Glass Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 17.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 OI 52-week low price stands at $8.26 while its 52-week high price is $20.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The O-I Glass Inc. generated 551.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.0%. O-I Glass Inc. has the potential to record 2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on February 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Even though the stock has been trading at $53.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.02% to reach $49.67/share. It started the day trading at $59.00 and traded between $51.77 and $56.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENPH’s 50-day SMA is 37.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.43. The stock has a high of $59.15 for the year while the low is $8.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.11%, as 23.22M OI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.27% of Enphase Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 46.66, while the P/B ratio is 25.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.26%. Looking further, the stock has raised 138.80% over the past 90 days while it gained 103.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ENPH shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,138,385 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,026,203 shares of ENPH, with a total valuation of $284,505,919. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ENPH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $199,495,375 worth of shares.

Similarly, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its Enphase Energy Inc. shares by 38.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,891,314 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,091,314 shares of Enphase Energy Inc. which are valued at $122,654,217. In the same vein, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC increased its Enphase Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 865,969 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,717,133 shares and is now valued at $117,164,032. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Enphase Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.