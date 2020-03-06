2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

The shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nabors Industries Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on September 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.50. BofA/Merrill was of a view that NBR is Neutral in its latest report on August 28, 2019. Citigroup thinks that NBR is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.97. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.69.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.79% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.28 while ending the day at $1.34. During the trading session, a total of 19.76 million shares were traded which represents a -143.6% decline from the average session volume which is 8.11 million shares. NBR had ended its last session trading at $1.63. Nabors Industries Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 NBR 52-week low price stands at $1.50 while its 52-week high price is $4.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Nabors Industries Ltd. generated 435.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. Nabors Industries Ltd. has the potential to record -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on February 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. JP Morgan also rated AXTA as Upgrade on October 25, 2019, with its price target of $33 suggesting that AXTA could surge by 28.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.70% to reach $33.44/share. It started the day trading at $24.925 and traded between $23.73 and $24.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXTA’s 50-day SMA is 29.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.94. The stock has a high of $32.20 for the year while the low is $23.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.44%, as 3.12M NBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.34% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.74, while the P/B ratio is 4.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.24% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,264,000 shares of AXTA, with a total valuation of $699,045,840. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AXTA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $566,317,940 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares by 8.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,347,307 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 719,680 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. which are valued at $269,295,915. In the same vein, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 187,871 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,481,172 shares and is now valued at $244,342,565. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.