2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC), PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

The shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on August 20, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $118 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2019, to Outperform the VAC stock while also putting a $120 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on July 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 150. SunTrust was of a view that VAC is Buy in its latest report on April 30, 2018. Macquarie thinks that VAC is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $139.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.97% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $89.315 while ending the day at $90.38. During the trading session, a total of 639476.0 shares were traded which represents a -105.2% decline from the average session volume which is 311640.0 shares. VAC had ended its last session trading at $99.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.29, with a beta of 1.91. VAC 52-week low price stands at $82.43 while its 52-week high price is $131.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation generated 701.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.33%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has the potential to record 9.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on November 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $150. Morgan Stanley also rated PPG as Resumed on November 01, 2019, with its price target of $130 suggesting that PPG could surge by 25.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $107.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.92% to reach $136.86/share. It started the day trading at $105.32 and traded between $101.026 and $102.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PPG’s 50-day SMA is 122.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 119.82. The stock has a high of $134.36 for the year while the low is $100.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.45%, as 4.93M VAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.10% of PPG Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.68, while the P/B ratio is 4.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Massachusetts Financial Services … sold more PPG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Massachusetts Financial Services … selling -404,841 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,245,628 shares of PPG, with a total valuation of $2,665,916,060. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PPG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,373,545,767 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its PPG Industries Inc. shares by 1.93% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,400,945 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -224,501 shares of PPG Industries Inc. which are valued at $1,366,289,249. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its PPG Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 138,420 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,375,213 shares and is now valued at $1,243,365,526. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of PPG Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.