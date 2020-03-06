2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC)

The shares of MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MacroGenics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2019. The stock was given Underweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on November 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Guggenheim was of a view that MGNX is Neutral in its latest report on November 20, 2019. Wedbush thinks that MGNX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 4.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.47% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.72 while ending the day at $7.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.07 million shares were traded which represents a -124.23% decline from the average session volume which is 477660.0 shares. MGNX had ended its last session trading at $8.50. MacroGenics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.30 MGNX 52-week low price stands at $7.43 while its 52-week high price is $20.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MacroGenics Inc. generated 126.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -59.68%. MacroGenics Inc. has the potential to record -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.77% to reach $15.40/share. It started the day trading at $10.79 and traded between $10.51 and $10.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WNC’s 50-day SMA is 12.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.30. The stock has a high of $16.70 for the year while the low is $10.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.31%, as 9.39M MGNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.24% of Wabash National Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.53, while the P/B ratio is 1.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 662.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more WNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 309,733 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,354,115 shares of WNC, with a total valuation of $96,907,734. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $79,502,247 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Wabash National Corporation shares by 1.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,636,091 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -55,376 shares of Wabash National Corporation which are valued at $53,778,656. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Wabash National Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 151,292 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,425,210 shares and is now valued at $39,732,436. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Wabash National Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.