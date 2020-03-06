2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

The shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Harley-Davidson Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2019, to Underweight the HOG stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2019. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $33. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on April 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Wells Fargo was of a view that HOG is Market Perform in its latest report on April 08, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that HOG is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 19, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $35.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.61% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $27.73 while ending the day at $27.80. During the trading session, a total of 2.87 million shares were traded which represents a -68.01% decline from the average session volume which is 1.71 million shares. HOG had ended its last session trading at $30.09. Harley-Davidson Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.35 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.43, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.60, with a beta of 1.14. Harley-Davidson Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 HOG 52-week low price stands at $28.77 while its 52-week high price is $41.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Harley-Davidson Inc. generated 898.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -390.0%. Harley-Davidson Inc. has the potential to record 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $1.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 28.72% to reach $13.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.55 and traded between $1.92 and $2.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OSG’s 50-day SMA is 2.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.84. The stock has a high of $2.71 for the year while the low is $1.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 473034.33 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.94%, as 548,436 HOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.66% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 354.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 44.25%. Looking further, the stock has raised 40.22% over the past 90 days while it gained 47.65% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Cyrus Capital Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,908,857 shares of OSG, with a total valuation of $15,857,765.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares by 8.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,185,828 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 327,456 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. which are valued at $7,450,774. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 138,977 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,554,395 shares and is now valued at $6,326,823. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.