Expensive Market, What To Buy? Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

The shares of Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Prologis Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on May 20, 2019. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $78. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on March 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 71. Deutsche Bank was of a view that PLD is Buy in its latest report on December 18, 2018. Jefferies thinks that PLD is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $99.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.75.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.46% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $92.5093 while ending the day at $92.88. During the trading session, a total of 5.18 million shares were traded which represents a -87.72% decline from the average session volume which is 2.76 million shares. PLD had ended its last session trading at $96.21. PLD 52-week low price stands at $67.59 while its 52-week high price is $96.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.84 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.1%. Prologis Inc. has the potential to record 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $127. Argus also rated RCL as Upgrade on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $160 suggesting that RCL could surge by 18.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $119.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.19% to reach $144.00/share. It started the day trading at $120.60 and traded between $116.68 and $117.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RCL’s 50-day SMA is 126.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 117.35. The stock has a high of $135.32 for the year while the low is $100.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 01/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.01%, as 4.29M PLD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.51% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.80, while the P/B ratio is 2.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RCL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 256,896 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,184,256 shares of RCL, with a total valuation of $2,427,780,019. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more RCL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,264,514,732 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares by 2.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,352,773 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 203,885 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. which are valued at $1,115,178,723. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 37,972 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,527,405 shares and is now valued at $1,004,983,842. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.