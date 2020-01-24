Expensive Market, What To Buy? QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

The shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $108 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of QUALCOMM Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on November 15, 2019, to Buy the QCOM stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on November 11, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $90. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on November 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that QCOM is Buy in its latest report on November 07, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that QCOM is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 79.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 87.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.04% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $91.46 while ending the day at $92.00. During the trading session, a total of 11.25 million shares were traded which represents a -19.41% decline from the average session volume which is 9.42 million shares. QCOM had ended its last session trading at $92.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated currently has a market cap of $110.22 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.95, with a beta of 1.58. QUALCOMM Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 QCOM 52-week low price stands at $49.10 while its 52-week high price is $96.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The QUALCOMM Incorporated generated 11.84 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -89.09%. QUALCOMM Incorporated has the potential to record 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $127. Argus also rated RCL as Upgrade on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $160 suggesting that RCL could surge by 9.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $129.13/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.36% to reach $143.94/share. It started the day trading at $129.77 and traded between $123.47 and $129.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RCL’s 50-day SMA is 125.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 117.33. The stock has a high of $135.32 for the year while the low is $100.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/31/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.49%, as 4.34M QCOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.53% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.17, while the P/B ratio is 2.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.28%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.54% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RCL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 256,896 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,184,256 shares of RCL, with a total valuation of $2,427,780,019. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more RCL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,264,514,732 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares by 2.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,352,773 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 203,885 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. which are valued at $1,115,178,723. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 37,972 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,527,405 shares and is now valued at $1,004,983,842. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.