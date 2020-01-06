Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)?

The shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on July 10, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $14. JP Morgan was of a view that IRWD is Underweight in its latest report on November 07, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that IRWD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.60% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.96 while ending the day at $13.18. During the trading session, a total of 1.88 million shares were traded which represents a -29.33% decline from the average session volume which is 1.45 million shares. IRWD had ended its last session trading at $13.26. IRWD 52-week low price stands at $7.91 while its 52-week high price is $14.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 146.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $132. Even though the stock has been trading at $134.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.86% to reach $140.44/share. It started the day trading at $133.62 and traded between $131.81 and $133.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RCL’s 50-day SMA is 120.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 116.24. The stock has a high of $134.80 for the year while the low is $91.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.91%, as 4.84M IRWD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.83% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.60, while the P/B ratio is 2.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.51%. Looking further, the stock has raised 28.13% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RCL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 256,896 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,184,256 shares of RCL, with a total valuation of $2,182,474,405. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more RCL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,136,746,746 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares by 2.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,352,773 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 203,885 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. which are valued at $1,002,499,815. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 37,972 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,527,405 shares and is now valued at $903,439,148. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.