Why To Keep Buying Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 17.47% on 12/30/19. The shares fell to a low of $5.88 before closing at $6.12. Intraday shares traded counted 18.9 million, which was -795.69% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.11M. SAVA’s previous close was $5.21 while the outstanding shares total $17.16M. The firm has a beta of 1.93. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 87.34, with weekly volatility at 34.15% and ATR at 0.63. The SAVA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.79 and a $5.50 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Cassava Sciences Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $105.03 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SAVA, the company has in raw cash 17.8 million on their books with 90000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 18.19 million million total, with 907000.0 as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Cassava Sciences Inc. recorded a total of 779000.0 in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -64.83% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -48.01%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 779000.0 trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 82000.0. This allows shareholders to hold on to 17.16M with the revenue now reading -0.04 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.16 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.61 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SAVA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SAVA attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, BARBIER REMI bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 26. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.15, for a total value of 41,500. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, ROBERTSON SANFORD now bought 423,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 932,334. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Schoen Eric bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.88 per share, with a total market value of 9,964. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, ROBERTSON SANFORD now holds 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 141,754. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.76%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cassava Sciences Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SAVA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.50.