Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO), Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

The shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zayo Group Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on January 23, 2019, to Buy the ZAYO stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 28, 2018. MoffettNathanson was of a view that ZAYO is Buy in its latest report on October 15, 2018. Jefferies thinks that ZAYO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 04, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 49.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $35.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.51.

The shares of the company added by 0.09% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $34.58 while ending the day at $34.62. During the trading session, a total of 1.79 million shares were traded which represents a 27.72% incline from the average session volume which is 2.47 million shares. ZAYO had ended its last session trading at $34.59. Zayo Group Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 56.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.35, with a beta of 0.74. Zayo Group Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 ZAYO 52-week low price stands at $22.07 while its 52-week high price is $34.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Zayo Group Holdings Inc. generated 254.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -62.5%. Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.23% to reach $22.50/share. It started the day trading at $14.01 and traded between $13.61 and $13.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLNG's 50-day SMA is 13.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.04. The stock has a high of $24.83 for the year while the low is $11.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.70%, as 7.06M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.73% of Golar LNG Limited shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.47%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Orbis Investment Management Ltd. bought more GLNG shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Orbis Investment Management Ltd. purchasing 478,892 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,786,179 shares of GLNG, with a total valuation of $140,436,051. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more GLNG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $102,926,511 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 46.50% of Golar LNG Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.