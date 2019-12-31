Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER), AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

The shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Uber Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on November 22, 2019, to Buy the UBER stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on November 14, 2019. That day the Argus set price target on the stock to $35. Needham was of a view that UBER is Buy in its latest report on October 10, 2019. Citigroup thinks that UBER is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 23 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $44.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.89.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.43% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $29.35 while ending the day at $29.74. During the trading session, a total of 18.77 million shares were traded which represents a 28.31% incline from the average session volume which is 26.18 million shares. UBER had ended its last session trading at $30.17. Uber Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 UBER 52-week low price stands at $25.58 while its 52-week high price is $47.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Uber Technologies Inc. generated 12.68 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Uber Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on September 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.75. B. Riley FBR also rated AVEO as Downgrade on February 04, 2019, with its price target of $1 suggesting that AVEO could surge by 67.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.52% to reach $1.92/share. It started the day trading at $0.645 and traded between $0.61 and $0.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVEO’s 50-day SMA is 0.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.77. The stock has a high of $2.14 for the year while the low is $0.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.30%, as 17.64M UBER shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.03% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.40, while the P/B ratio is 5.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AVEO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -15.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,204,491 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,443,884 shares of AVEO, with a total valuation of $4,897,352. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AVEO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,520,112 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.