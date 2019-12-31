Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP), Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

The shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tupperware Brands Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on June 19, 2019, to Underperform the TUP stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2018. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley & Co. in its report released on January 31, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 54. B. Riley & Co. was of a view that TUP is Sell in its latest report on November 28, 2016. B. Riley & Co. thinks that TUP is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 21, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 64.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.84.

The shares of the company added by 1.09% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.11 while ending the day at $8.31. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a 16.36% incline from the average session volume which is 1.54 million shares. TUP had ended its last session trading at $8.22. Tupperware Brands Corporation currently has a market cap of $405.53 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.22, with a beta of 0.89. TUP 52-week low price stands at $7.16 while its 52-week high price is $38.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tupperware Brands Corporation generated 122.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -209.3%. Tupperware Brands Corporation has the potential to record 2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on August 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Even though the stock has been trading at $54.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.47% to reach $52.67/share. It started the day trading at $56.24 and traded between $54.075 and $55.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DIOD’s 50-day SMA is 47.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.84. The stock has a high of $55.45 for the year while the low is $29.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.88%, as 4.18M TUP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.04% of Diodes Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.63, while the P/B ratio is 2.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 324.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 37.98% over the past 90 days while it gained 50.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DIOD shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 164,957 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,752,563 shares of DIOD, with a total valuation of $265,423,257. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DIOD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $215,443,994 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Diodes Incorporated shares by 2.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,712,840 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -81,309 shares of Diodes Incorporated which are valued at $171,310,438. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Diodes Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 656,536 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,320,836 shares and is now valued at $107,083,373. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Diodes Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.