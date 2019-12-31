Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX), Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.61. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.86.

The shares of the company added by 9.21% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.8303 while ending the day at $0.91. During the trading session, a total of 3.29 million shares were traded which represents a -71.18% decline from the average session volume which is 1.92 million shares. TRNX had ended its last session trading at $0.83. Taronis Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TRNX 52-week low price stands at $0.64 while its 52-week high price is $29.45.

The Taronis Technologies Inc. generated 536000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Citigroup also rated QRTEA as Upgrade on March 08, 2019, with its price target of $21 suggesting that QRTEA could surge by 42.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.04% to reach $14.67/share. It started the day trading at $8.69 and traded between $8.355 and $8.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QRTEA’s 50-day SMA is 9.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.26. The stock has a high of $22.29 for the year while the low is $7.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 38.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.50%, as 34.83M TRNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.04% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more QRTEA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -326,399 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 63,033,414 shares of QRTEA, with a total valuation of $596,296,096. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more QRTEA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $335,098,297 worth of shares.

Similarly, Harris Associates LP decreased its Qurate Retail Inc. shares by 6.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 23,386,285 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,549,639 shares of Qurate Retail Inc. which are valued at $221,234,256. In the same vein, FPR Partners LLC decreased its Qurate Retail Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,669,430 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 20,504,849 shares and is now valued at $193,975,872. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Qurate Retail Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.