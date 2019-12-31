Two Stocks To Tuck Away: QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK), Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO)

The shares of QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on August 15, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of QuickLogic Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on January 19, 2018, to Buy the QUIK stock while also putting a $2.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2017. Craig Hallum was of a view that QUIK is Buy in its latest report on February 06, 2017. The Benchmark Company thinks that QUIK is worth Speculative Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 03, 2013 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.97. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 99.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.32.

The shares of the company added by 22.71% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.5401 while ending the day at $5.62. During the trading session, a total of 746448.0 shares were traded which represents a -2068.65% decline from the average session volume which is 34420.0 shares. QUIK had ended its last session trading at $4.58. QuickLogic Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 QUIK 52-week low price stands at $2.81 while its 52-week high price is $16.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The QuickLogic Corporation generated 24.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. QuickLogic Corporation has the potential to record -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) is now rated as Buy. Citigroup also rated MO as Upgrade on October 18, 2019, with its price target of $46 suggesting that MO could surge by 7.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.01% to reach $53.75/share. It started the day trading at $50.47 and traded between $49.75 and $49.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MO’s 50-day SMA is 48.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.89. The stock has a high of $57.88 for the year while the low is $39.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.75%, as 17.85M QUIK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.95% of Altria Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 53.94, while the P/B ratio is 8.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.43%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.98% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,013,486 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 146,095,130 shares of MO, with a total valuation of $7,260,927,961. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,578,528,756 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Altria Group Inc. shares by 6.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 78,832,176 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,850,215 shares of Altria Group Inc. which are valued at $3,917,959,147. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Altria Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 7,997,876 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 66,640,111 shares and is now valued at $3,312,013,517. Following these latest developments, around 0.12% of Altria Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.