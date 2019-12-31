Two Stocks To Tuck Away: NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK), Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)

The shares of NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 03, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NewLink Genetics Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on August 01, 2018, to Hold the NLNK stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on April 09, 2018. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that NLNK is Neutral in its latest report on April 09, 2018. SunTrust thinks that NLNK is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.97% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.25 while ending the day at $2.30. During the trading session, a total of 3.16 million shares were traded which represents a -224.29% decline from the average session volume which is 973610.0 shares. NLNK had ended its last session trading at $2.77. NewLink Genetics Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.30 NLNK 52-week low price stands at $1.13 while its 52-week high price is $3.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NewLink Genetics Corporation generated 98.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.7%. NewLink Genetics Corporation has the potential to record -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on October 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.10% to reach $3.94/share. It started the day trading at $1.49 and traded between $1.44 and $1.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BTE’s 50-day SMA is 1.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.51. The stock has a high of $2.32 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.65%, as 13.46M NLNK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.04% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.01% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Baytex Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.