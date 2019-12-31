Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

The shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on November 20, 2019. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on June 03, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on May 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Guggenheim was of a view that FPRX is Buy in its latest report on April 12, 2019. Leerink Partners thinks that FPRX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 13, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.13.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.66% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.22 while ending the day at $4.30. During the trading session, a total of 552323.0 shares were traded which represents a -20.16% decline from the average session volume which is 459640.0 shares. FPRX had ended its last session trading at $4.51. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.90 FPRX 52-week low price stands at $3.18 while its 52-week high price is $13.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. generated 48.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.74%. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on May 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.60. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.68/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.35% to reach $4.04/share. It started the day trading at $5.765 and traded between $5.66 and $5.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVP’s 50-day SMA is 4.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.01. The stock has a high of $5.80 for the year while the low is $1.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 40.74%, as 18.10M FPRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.93% of Avon Products Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 29.91% over the past 90 days while it gained 46.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AVP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -340,604 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,671,447 shares of AVP, with a total valuation of $191,271,942. Dynamo Internacional Gestão de Re… meanwhile bought more AVP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $148,077,999 worth of shares.

Similarly, Opportunity Gestão de Investiment… increased its Avon Products Inc. shares by 38.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 31,253,065 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 8,767,887 shares of Avon Products Inc. which are valued at $143,451,568. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Avon Products Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,060,800 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 23,672,978 shares and is now valued at $108,658,969. Following these latest developments, around 1.05% of Avon Products Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.