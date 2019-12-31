Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR), Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN)

The shares of Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2018. The Services company has also assigned a $9 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Express Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on November 30, 2017, to Neutral the EXPR stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Peer Perform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on June 02, 2017. That day the Wolfe Research set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Sell rating by UBS in its report released on June 02, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. UBS was of a view that EXPR is Sell in its latest report on April 18, 2017. Mizuho thinks that EXPR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 02, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 162.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.60.

The shares of the company added by 0.42% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.64 while ending the day at $4.80. During the trading session, a total of 1.25 million shares were traded which represents a 27.45% incline from the average session volume which is 1.72 million shares. EXPR had ended its last session trading at $4.78. Express Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 EXPR 52-week low price stands at $1.83 while its 52-week high price is $6.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Express Inc. generated 167.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 733.33%. Express Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $7.015 and traded between $6.68 and $6.99 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $12.14 for the year while the low is $3.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 862518.16 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.14%, as 688,807 EXPR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.67% of Ruhnn Holding Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 390.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.98% over the past 90 days while it gained 99.71% over the last six months.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. meanwhile sold more RUHN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,220,706 worth of shares.

Similarly, Myda Advisors LLC decreased its Ruhnn Holding Limited shares by 28.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 72,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,000 shares of Ruhnn Holding Limited which are valued at $523,440. In the same vein, Millennium Management LLC decreased its Ruhnn Holding Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 220,781 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,923 shares and is now valued at $115,760.