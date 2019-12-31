Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO), Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

The shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on December 09, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on November 13, 2019, to Equal Weight the DPLO stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on September 12, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on April 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Guggenheim was of a view that DPLO is Neutral in its latest report on April 18, 2019. Raymond James thinks that DPLO is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.95.

The shares of the company added by 0.76% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.95 while ending the day at $3.99. During the trading session, a total of 1.35 million shares were traded which represents a 37.72% incline from the average session volume which is 2.16 million shares. DPLO had ended its last session trading at $3.96. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 DPLO 52-week low price stands at $2.43 while its 52-week high price is $14.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. generated 8.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 150.0%. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has the potential to record -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) is now rated as Neutral. Citigroup also rated SBRA as Upgrade on December 18, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that SBRA could surge by 5.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.62% to reach $22.23/share. It started the day trading at $21.07 and traded between $20.82 and $21.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBRA’s 50-day SMA is 22.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.97. The stock has a high of $24.95 for the year while the low is $15.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.74%, as 5.69M DPLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.50% of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 585.28, while the P/B ratio is 1.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SBRA shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,449,831 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,008,348 shares of SBRA, with a total valuation of $646,305,993. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile bought more SBRA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $646,260,520 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares by 5.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,897,421 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,231,915 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. which are valued at $510,154,540. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 320,001 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,471,993 shares and is now valued at $188,756,004. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.