Two Stocks To Tuck Away: ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI), DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD)

The shares of ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $54 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ChemoCentryx Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Buy the CCXI stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on February 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. B. Riley FBR was of a view that CCXI is Neutral in its latest report on September 07, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that CCXI is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $46.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 516.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.58.

The shares of the company added by 4.89% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $35.70 while ending the day at $38.00. During the trading session, a total of 635084.0 shares were traded which represents a 44.29% incline from the average session volume which is 1.14 million shares. CCXI had ended its last session trading at $36.23. ChemoCentryx Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 CCXI 52-week low price stands at $6.16 while its 52-week high price is $37.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ChemoCentryx Inc. generated 35.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.55%. ChemoCentryx Inc. has the potential to record -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $80. Cowen also rated DD as Reiterated on November 15, 2019, with its price target of $83 suggesting that DD could surge by 22.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $63.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.26% to reach $80.74/share. It started the day trading at $64.1899 and traded between $62.25 and $62.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DD’s 50-day SMA is 66.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 70.44. The stock has a high of $85.47 for the year while the low is $61.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.72%, as 8.17M CCXI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.12% of DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,631,748 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 58,135,717 shares of DD, with a total valuation of $3,767,775,819. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more DD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,586,461,330 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares by 17.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 35,845,291 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,480,711 shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc. which are valued at $2,323,133,310. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 246,390 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 31,378,915 shares and is now valued at $2,033,667,481. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.