Two Stocks To Tuck Away: American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP), Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

The shares of American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Electric Power Company Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on July 09, 2019, to Buy the AEP stock while also putting a $98 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2019. Goldman was of a view that AEP is Neutral in its latest report on April 08, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that AEP is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 88.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.78.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.17% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $93.58 while ending the day at $94.03. During the trading session, a total of 1.47 million shares were traded which represents a 36.99% incline from the average session volume which is 2.33 million shares. AEP had ended its last session trading at $94.19. American Electric Power Company Inc. currently has a market cap of $45.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.95, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.63, with a beta of 0.08. American Electric Power Company Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 AEP 52-week low price stands at $72.25 while its 52-week high price is $96.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The American Electric Power Company Inc. generated 489.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.68%. American Electric Power Company Inc. has the potential to record 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on October 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. JP Morgan also rated STNG as Upgrade on May 16, 2019, with its price target of $34 suggesting that STNG could surge by 2.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.85/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.01% to reach $40.18/share. It started the day trading at $39.535 and traded between $37.95 and $38.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STNG’s 50-day SMA is 34.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.50. The stock has a high of $39.65 for the year while the low is $15.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.86%, as 3.57M AEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.44% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.46%. Looking further, the stock has raised 31.01% over the past 90 days while it gained 29.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought more STNG shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchasing 101,687 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,886,694 shares of STNG, with a total valuation of $99,273,407. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more STNG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $68,790,283 worth of shares.

Similarly, Investec Asset Management Ltd. decreased its Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares by 11.13% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,652,622 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -207,000 shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. which are valued at $56,833,671. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 378,973 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,602,604 shares and is now valued at $55,113,552. Following these latest developments, around 3.20% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.