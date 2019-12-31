Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF), Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

The shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Telefonica S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2019. Macquarie was of a view that TEF is Neutral in its latest report on March 20, 2019. Berenberg thinks that TEF is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.97. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.12% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.05 while ending the day at $7.08. During the trading session, a total of 1.56 million shares were traded which represents a 5.91% incline from the average session volume which is 1.66 million shares. TEF had ended its last session trading at $7.16. Telefonica S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TEF 52-week low price stands at $6.50 while its 52-week high price is $9.01.

The Telefonica S.A. generated 9.76 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Telefonica S.A. has the potential to record 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is now rated as Buy. Consumer Edge Research also rated NTR as Initiated on September 23, 2019, with its price target of $67 suggesting that NTR could surge by 18.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.52% to reach $58.28/share. It started the day trading at $47.99 and traded between $47.31 and $47.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTR’s 50-day SMA is 48.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.61. The stock has a high of $56.00 for the year while the low is $44.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.47%, as 3.59M TEF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.77% of Nutrien Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.62, while the P/B ratio is 1.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.97% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 54.60% of Nutrien Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.