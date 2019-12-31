Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO), MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE:MD)

The shares of Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on November 13, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sonos Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on August 19, 2019, to Strong Buy the SONO stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on April 02, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that SONO is Outperform in its latest report on August 27, 2018. Raymond James thinks that SONO is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.91.

The shares of the company added by 1.20% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $14.95 while ending the day at $15.19. During the trading session, a total of 1.33 million shares were traded which represents a 13.69% incline from the average session volume which is 1.54 million shares. SONO had ended its last session trading at $15.01. Sonos Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 SONO 52-week low price stands at $9.35 while its 52-week high price is $15.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sonos Inc. generated 338.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 296.43%. Sonos Inc. has the potential to record -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE:MD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.04% to reach $26.33/share. It started the day trading at $27.35 and traded between $26.90 and $27.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MD’s 50-day SMA is 25.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.09. The stock has a high of $38.88 for the year while the low is $19.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.84%, as 6.79M SONO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.48% of MEDNAX Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.84%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.11% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -375,019 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,480,978 shares of MD, with a total valuation of $195,403,145. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more MD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $183,081,558 worth of shares.

Similarly, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its MEDNAX Inc. shares by 48.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,289,078 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,715,636 shares of MEDNAX Inc. which are valued at $138,150,717. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its MEDNAX Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 454,203 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,627,455 shares and is now valued at $120,869,125. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of MEDNAX Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.