Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

The shares of Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Buckingham Research in its latest research note that was published on October 30, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $7 price target. Buckingham Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Quad/Graphics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Buckingham Research advised investors in its research note published on June 18, 2018, to Buy the QUAD stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on March 29, 2017. Sidoti was of a view that QUAD is Buy in its latest report on August 02, 2016. Sidoti thinks that QUAD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.03.

The shares of the company added by 4.54% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.40 while ending the day at $4.61. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a -54.39% decline from the average session volume which is 712130.0 shares. QUAD had ended its last session trading at $4.41. Quad/Graphics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 QUAD 52-week low price stands at $3.63 while its 52-week high price is $16.88.

The Quad/Graphics Inc. generated 18.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. Quad/Graphics Inc. has the potential to record 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on September 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.04% to reach $56.78/share. It started the day trading at $58.69 and traded between $57.62 and $57.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TSM’s 50-day SMA is 54.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.31. The stock has a high of $59.71 for the year while the low is $34.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 31.08%, as 14.58M QUAD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.23% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.48, while the P/B ratio is 5.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.98M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.14%. Looking further, the stock has raised 24.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 39.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more TSM shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 2,366,384 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 55,201,383 shares of TSM, with a total valuation of $2,930,641,423. Massachusetts Financial Services … meanwhile bought more TSM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,831,362,699 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares by 5.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 38,871,856 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,255,294 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited which are valued at $2,063,706,835. In the same vein, Sanders Capital LLC decreased its Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,106,910 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 35,807,997 shares and is now valued at $1,901,046,561.