Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D), Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

The shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on August 07, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $81 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dominion Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on June 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 80. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that D is Sector Weight in its latest report on June 05, 2019. Macquarie thinks that D is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $85.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.76.

The shares of the company added by 0.10% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $81.61 while ending the day at $82.08. During the trading session, a total of 1.74 million shares were traded which represents a 44.29% incline from the average session volume which is 3.13 million shares. D had ended its last session trading at $82.00. Dominion Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $67.13 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 56.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 12.86, with a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 D 52-week low price stands at $67.41 while its 52-week high price is $83.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dominion Energy Inc. generated 378.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.58%. Dominion Energy Inc. has the potential to record 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.30/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $9.42/share. It started the day trading at $8.35 and traded between $8.18 and $8.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARCO’s 50-day SMA is 7.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.19. The stock has a high of $9.22 for the year while the low is $5.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1268665.19 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.05%, as 862,058 D shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.09% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 98.81, while the P/B ratio is 4.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 504.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.47%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.51% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The TIAA-CREF Investment Management L… sold more ARCO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The TIAA-CREF Investment Management L… selling -64,061 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,495,287 shares of ARCO, with a total valuation of $88,513,710.

Similarly, Cascade Investment LLC decreased its Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,580,900 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. which are valued at $66,072,930. In the same vein, International Value Advisers LLC decreased its Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 418,399 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,758,235 shares and is now valued at $52,038,410. Following these latest developments, around 4.30% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.