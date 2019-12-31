Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ), Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

The shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by TD Securities in its latest research note that was published on May 02, 2019. TD Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cameco Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on May 22, 2018. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on October 20, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Raymond James was of a view that CCJ is Outperform in its latest report on August 15, 2017. Credit Suisse thinks that CCJ is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.01. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.72.

The shares of the company added by 0.79% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.81 while ending the day at $8.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.88 million shares were traded which represents a 5.52% incline from the average session volume which is 1.99 million shares. CCJ had ended its last session trading at $8.83. Cameco Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 43.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.48, with a beta of 0.87. Cameco Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.90 CCJ 52-week low price stands at $8.03 while its 52-week high price is $13.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cameco Corporation generated 620.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4000.0%. Cameco Corporation has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is now rated as Neutral. Guggenheim also rated ZM as Initiated on November 22, 2019, with its price target of $90 suggesting that ZM could surge by 17.23% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $66.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.23% to reach $80.69/share. It started the day trading at $67.18 and traded between $65.52 and $66.79 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $107.34 for the year while the low is $59.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.90%, as 6.87M CCJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.53% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2671.60, while the P/B ratio is 23.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Artisan Partners LP bought more ZM shares, increasing its portfolio by 98.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Artisan Partners LP purchasing 3,096,145 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,227,611 shares of ZM, with a total valuation of $463,957,020.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares by 21.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,073,969 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 372,747 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. which are valued at $154,510,691. In the same vein, Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… increased its Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 969,741 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,854,098 shares and is now valued at $138,130,301. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.