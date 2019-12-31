Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI), PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

The shares of Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $3 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Veritone Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JMP Securities advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2019, to Mkt Outperform the VERI stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Sell rating by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its report released on February 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. ROTH Capital was of a view that VERI is Buy in its latest report on September 29, 2017. ROTH Capital thinks that VERI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 11, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.06% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.3601 while ending the day at $2.37. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a -133.16% decline from the average session volume which is 438140.0 shares. VERI had ended its last session trading at $2.55. Veritone Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 VERI 52-week low price stands at $2.31 while its 52-week high price is $9.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Veritone Inc. generated 49.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -43.75%. Veritone Inc. has the potential to record -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.73% to reach $46.22/share. It started the day trading at $34.38 and traded between $32.53 and $33.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PAGS’s 50-day SMA is 33.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.46. The stock has a high of $53.43 for the year while the low is $17.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.87%, as 14.21M VERI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.14% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 34.78, while the P/B ratio is 5.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more PAGS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -5,538 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,381,416 shares of PAGS, with a total valuation of $929,325,259. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more PAGS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $649,074,432 worth of shares.

Similarly, Artisan Partners LP decreased its PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares by 0.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,398,860 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -50,624 shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. which are valued at $352,937,308. In the same vein, Henderson Global Investors Ltd. decreased its PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,376,522 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,376,522 shares and is now valued at $250,359,157.