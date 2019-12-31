Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL), Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

The shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 01, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TAL Education Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Daiwa Securities Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that TAL is Neutral in its latest report on July 25, 2019. Daiwa Securities thinks that TAL is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 21 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $48.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.52.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.12% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $47.89 while ending the day at $48.32. During the trading session, a total of 1.24 million shares were traded which represents a 52.01% incline from the average session volume which is 2.58 million shares. TAL had ended its last session trading at $48.38. TAL Education Group currently has a market cap of $28.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 143.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.27, with a beta of 0.27. TAL Education Group debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 TAL 52-week low price stands at $24.66 while its 52-week high price is $49.04.

The TAL Education Group generated 1.29 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1150.0%. TAL Education Group has the potential to record 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $96. Robert W. Baird also rated SPR as Downgrade on October 22, 2019, with its price target of $80 suggesting that SPR could surge by 22.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $72.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.16% to reach $93.93/share. It started the day trading at $73.23 and traded between $72.25 and $73.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPR’s 50-day SMA is 82.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 82.19. The stock has a high of $100.34 for the year while the low is $69.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.17%, as 1.95M TAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.15% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.09, while the P/B ratio is 4.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 937.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SPR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 83,537 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,608,964 shares of SPR, with a total valuation of $922,873,778. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $523,081,831 worth of shares.

Similarly, Darsana Capital Partners LP decreased its Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares by 11.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,950,540 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -799,460 shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. which are valued at $517,637,475. In the same vein, AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 535,077 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,840,943 shares and is now valued at $421,113,632. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.