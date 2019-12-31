Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI), California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

The shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by FBN Securities in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $8.50 price target. FBN Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on September 24, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on June 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that SIRI is Buy in its latest report on April 25, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that SIRI is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.17.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.63% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.07 while ending the day at $7.09. During the trading session, a total of 11.81 million shares were traded which represents a 35.45% incline from the average session volume which is 18.3 million shares. SIRI had ended its last session trading at $7.14. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $30.93 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 35.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.11, with a beta of 1.01. SIRI 52-week low price stands at $5.23 while its 52-week high price is $7.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sirius XM Holdings Inc. generated 79.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.0%. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on May 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Goldman also rated CRC as Downgrade on April 12, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that CRC could surge by 53.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.39% to reach $19.00/share. It started the day trading at $9.415 and traded between $8.70 and $8.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRC’s 50-day SMA is 7.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.64. The stock has a high of $30.18 for the year while the low is $4.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.21%, as 16.89M SIRI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 41.51% of California Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CRC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -619 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,997,570 shares of CRC, with a total valuation of $26,144,108. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more CRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,556,888 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its California Resources Corporation shares by 3.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,049,418 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 95,859 shares of California Resources Corporation which are valued at $19,943,194. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of California Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.