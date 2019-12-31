Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF), Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

The shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $14 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GrafTech International Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on July 25, 2019, to Neutral the EAF stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on April 22, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on May 14, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. JP Morgan was of a view that EAF is Overweight in its latest report on May 14, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that EAF is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 14, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.30.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.69% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.58 while ending the day at $11.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.47 million shares were traded which represents a 26.36% incline from the average session volume which is 1.99 million shares. EAF had ended its last session trading at $11.67. EAF 52-week low price stands at $9.60 while its 52-week high price is $15.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GrafTech International Ltd. generated 381.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -29.51%. GrafTech International Ltd. has the potential to record 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) is now rated as Mkt Perform. H.C. Wainwright also rated ITRM as Initiated on June 21, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that ITRM could surge by 61.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.53% to reach $12.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.30 and traded between $3.75 and $4.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ITRM’s 50-day SMA is 2.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.76. The stock has a high of $9.30 for the year while the low is $1.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 118044.17 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 134.99%, as 277,392 EAF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.88% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 255.41K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 74.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.70% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Cormorant Asset Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 396,385 shares of ITRM, with a total valuation of $946,964. Franklin Advisers, Inc. meanwhile sold more ITRM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $587,192 worth of shares.

Similarly, Granahan Investment Management, I… increased its Iterum Therapeutics plc shares by 4.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 242,226 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 9,360 shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc which are valued at $578,678. In the same vein, Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its Iterum Therapeutics plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,905 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 112,557 shares and is now valued at $268,899. Following these latest developments, around 9.42% of Iterum Therapeutics plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.