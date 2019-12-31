Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

The shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on July 17, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $22 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Energy Transfer LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on November 29, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.16% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.61 while ending the day at $12.71. During the trading session, a total of 16.47 million shares were traded which represents a 0.49% incline from the average session volume which is 16.55 million shares. ET had ended its last session trading at $12.99. Energy Transfer LP currently has a market cap of $33.73 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.63, with a beta of 1.52. Energy Transfer LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 ET 52-week low price stands at $10.84 while its 52-week high price is $15.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Energy Transfer LP generated 211.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.73%. Energy Transfer LP has the potential to record 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.78% to reach $27.96/share. It started the day trading at $18.46 and traded between $17.86 and $18.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HUYA’s 50-day SMA is 20.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.82. The stock has a high of $30.00 for the year while the low is $15.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.69%, as 9.04M ET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.65% of HUYA Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 43.55, while the P/B ratio is 3.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more HUYA shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 1,025,834 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,381,053 shares of HUYA, with a total valuation of $155,740,218. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HUYA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $77,918,080 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sylebra HK Co. Ltd. increased its HUYA Inc. shares by 8.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,172,039 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 253,070 shares of HUYA Inc. which are valued at $66,930,023. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its HUYA Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 602,540 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,836,273 shares and is now valued at $59,845,360. Following these latest developments, around 3.37% of HUYA Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.